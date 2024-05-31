Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center Becomes First Healthcare Institution In UAE To Receive FACT Accreditation For Cellular Therapy

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi-UAE, May 31, 2024:

The Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) announced today that Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) has received the internationally recognized FACT accreditation for its comprehensive cellular therapy program. Under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer Prof. Yendry Ventura, ADSCC is the first healthcare institution in the UAE to be recognized by FACT, positioning the UAE as a leading destination for cutting-edge medical advancements in the region.

Out of the 261 centers worldwide accredited by FACT for cellular therapy, ADSCC stands as one of only two centers in the entire Middle East to meet FACT's rigorous standards. This accomplishment solidifies ADSCC's position as a leader in advanced cellular therapy. The center achieved FACT accreditation for

»FACT-JACIE International Standards for Hematopoietic Cellular Therapy Product Processing«,

which implements best quality standards of medical and laboratory practice in hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation and therapies from any hematopoietic tissue source (marrow, peripheral blood, umbilical cord, and placental blood).



In 2020, ADSCC launched its Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant

»AD-BMT©«

program, the first comprehensive program to provide autologous and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cells transplant (HSCT) for adult and pediatric patients in the UAE. The program is led by a team of top-notch hematologists and clinicians, offering advanced holistic care for patients with hematological diseases, in addition to genetic and autoimmune disorders. Since the launch of ADSCC in 2018, the center has achieved various milestones such as manufacturing the first CAR-T Cell Therapy in UAE. It has also received multiple prestigious accreditations including its recognition as a Center of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Prof. Yendry Ventura,

CEO of ADSCC and Adjunct Professor at UAE University,

said:

»Under the guidance of UAE's wise leadership and in line with the UAE's national agenda in healthcare, ADSCC has a clear vision and mandate of pioneering cellular therapy on a global scale and bringing medical breakthroughs closer to bedside, which plays a crucial role in positioning Abu Dhabi and the UAE at the vanguard of healthcare innovation. With this landmark FACT accreditation, we are breaking new ground in addressing complex diseases through cutting-edge treatments

such as stem cell transplants and other cellular therapies.

The journey towards the accreditation has been both extensive and stimulating, and we take immense pride in being the first institution in UAE to receive it. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to continue

investing in providing the highest standards of patient care and offering

top-tier cellular therapy services

that is on par with the best globally«.

Dr. Phyllis Warkentin, FACT Chief Medical Officer , said:

»FACT accreditation represents a commitment to quality throughout an organization and requires dedication and perseverance. I congratulate Prof. Ventura and the team of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center on achieving FACT accreditation, the first cellular therapy product processing laboratory in the UAE to reach this milestone«.

Founded in 1996, FACT is a non-profit corporation co-founded by the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) and the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) for the purposes of voluntary inspection and accreditation in the field of cellular therapy. The FACT accreditation program conducts rigorous and comprehensive inspections awarding accreditation objectively based on evidence and in accordance with international standards and best practices in cellular therapies and is considered the leading accreditation body for cellular therapy programs world-wide.