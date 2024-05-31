Optical Imaging Market To Hit $3,865.7 Million By 2030 With A Robust CAGR Of 10.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Allied Market Research Global optical imaging market was valued at $1,386.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,865.7 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030. Optical imaging is an emerging, noninvasive means of imaging anatomic, physiologic, and molecular targets using visible light and photons. This technology allows the imaging of organs, tissues, cells, and molecules with an application for medical diagnostics and research. Advanced imaging systems enable doctors to diagnose and follow the paths of a broad array of diseases, as well as scientists to carry out the most sophisticated cellular and molecular level research.

Market Size and Growth

Optical imaging opportunities drive market growth The global optical imaging market has been experiencing a significant growth because of an increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostics, advancements in imaging technologies, and high prevalence of chronic diseases. Current reports on the market suggest a market size that will exceed multiple billion dollars by the end of the decade with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2030 of 10.8%

Key Drivers

Technological Advancements: Innovations in optical imaging technologies, such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Photoacoustic Imaging (PAI), and Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS), have enhanced image resolution and depth, driving market growth.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing incidence of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders has spurred the demand for precise diagnostic tools, boosting the adoption of optical imaging.

Growing Research and Development: Enhanced funding for biomedical research and the integration of optical imaging in drug discovery and development processes have contributed to market expansion.

Non-Invasive Nature: Optical imaging's ability to provide detailed internal images without the need for invasive procedures makes it a preferred choice among healthcare providers and patients.

Applications

Medical Diagnostics: Optical imaging is extensively used in ophthalmology, dermatology, cardiology, and oncology. Techniques like OCT are pivotal in diagnosing retinal diseases, while PAI is used for imaging vascular structures in cancerous tissues.

Research: Scientists utilize optical imaging to study cellular and molecular processes in real-time. This aids in understanding disease mechanisms, developing new therapies, and conducting preclinical studies.

Surgical Guidance: Optical imaging assists surgeons during procedures by providing real-time images, enhancing precision and outcomes in surgeries such as tumor removal and reconstructive surgeries

Market Segmentation

By Technique:

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Photoacoustic Imaging (PAI)

Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS)

Fluorescence Imaging

By Application:

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

By End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Regional Insights

North America: Dominates the optical imaging market due to high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and extensive research activities.

Europe: Follows North America with significant investments in healthcare and research.

Expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by increasing healthcare awareness, rising medical tourism, and growing investment in healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Players

▪️ ABBOTT LABORATORIES,

▪️ MICHELSON DIAGNOSTICS LTD.,

▪️ HEIDELBERG ENGINEERING GMBH (HEIDELBERG ENGINEERING INC.),

▪️ CYLITE PTY LTD.,

▪️ DANAHER CORPORATION (LEICA MICROSYSTEMS GMBH),

▪️ OPTOVUE, LTD.,

▪️ KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V,

▪️ CARL ZEISS FOUNDATION (CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG),

▪️ CANON INC.,

▪️ TOPCON CORPORATION (TOPCON HEALTHCARE)

