The Food-As-Medicine Company, Establishes Sharecare Strategic Partnership To Expand Access To Digital Food Farmacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) “Our mission at bitewell is to improve the world's through food,”” - Samantha Citro Alexander, CEO of bitewellLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- bitewell expands access to its groundbreaking and innovative digital food farmacy-an online, results-oriented food store that personalizes each person's shopping experience based on their health needs, goals and preferences – via a strategic partnership with Sharecare, a leading health and wellness company founded by the creator of WebMD, that provides consumers with personalized nutrition and health-related information, programs and resources.



With the rise in awareness around diet-related diseases (which cost Americans ~$3.5TN per year to treat) and a growing consumer push for food-based interventions, bitewell's digital food farmacy makes food-as-medicine affordable and accessible. bitewell understands the power of personalized nutrition and successfully developed a tool that can bring that power to people in easy-to-use, tangible and actionable ways.



“Our mission at bitewell is to improve the world's health through food,” explained Samantha Citro Alexander, CEO of bitewell.“When someone experiences a diagnosis of a diet-related disease, determining a treatment plan and making diet changes can be daunting without the right support. bitewell's digital food farmacy provides that support as a personalized marketplace that offers guidance to help users understand what foods are best suited to their health conditions and goals. We are thrilled to partner with Sharecare to get this innovative platform to more users than ever before.”



Sharecare helps manage the health and wellness of its members and offers a full ecosystem that powers a 360-degree view of each member's overarching health. This includes managing a specific chronic health condition, finding the right doctor, or understanding general health care risks through self-guided tools or high-touch healthcare programs to connect members to care in a way that meets their lifestyle. The partnership between bitewell and Sharecare will expand food farmacy access to Sharecare's two million customers and employees by January 2025.



“For so long, nutrition has been focused on education, and while that is a great place to start, we need to help people take the next step to make that education actionable,” said Kristina Viola, RD and Senior Vice President of Business Development for Sharecare.“We're excited about this partnership with bitewell because it will serve as the integral connective thread between education and action. Together we're going to prove that it's possible to manage medical conditions with food and a healthy lifestyle.”



Currently, food farmacy membership must be sponsored by a participating health plan, wellbeing program or healthcare provider, similar to bitewell's partnerships with Sharecare and Kelly's Choice, a nutritional consulting company lead by a registered dietician. Once inside the farmacy, members will see only food that meets their unique health needs, goals & preferences. The farmacy is curated by bitewell's advanced nutrition intelligence technology (the bitewell FoodHealth Score) which assigns a numerical 0-10 score to all of the food available around a member and then curates a selection of healthy food options for purchase, ranging from prepared meals, groceries, produce and protein boxes to high-quality packaged goods customized to that specific person.



This farmacy approach saves members both time and money, as food options that score above a certain threshold are eligible for subsidies and rewards that amount to 5-35% off retail prices. Once the purchase is complete, it gets delivered to their front door or can be picked up at a local retail location.



“bitewell is a 3.5 year old company, and we're just scratching the surface of what our technology can do to improve the health and lives of the people we serve,” said Citro Alexander.“Making sure that more people have access to bitewell's food farmacy and that food-as-medicine is a viable option for everyone is our main goal. We can't rest until Americans truly understand the positive impact that food can have on our lives, health and general wellbeing.”



About bitewell



bitewell is all about making America's health better through food. As leaders in the food-as-medicine movement, they understand the future of health is food. That's why bitewell created the digital food farmacy, an online store that provides personalized food recommendations & healthy eating incentives to support its members' health condition(s) and goal(s).



Customizable for over 47 different health conditions, the digital food farmacy is like having a food expert in your pocket helping you choose what to eat based on what's good for your body. Powered by their proprietary nutrition intelligence technology, the digital food farmacy makes the healthy choice the easy choice for businesses, providers, and people.



