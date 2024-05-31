Satellite Data Service Market Size To Hit US$ 33.4 Billion By 2032 Grow CAGR By 14.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Satellite Data Service Size to Hit US$ 33.4 Billion by 2032 | Grow CAGR by 14.8%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Satellite Data Service Market Report by Service (Data Analytics, Image Data), Application (Scientific, Administrative, Commercial), Vertical (Defence and Security, and Power, Agriculture, Environmental, Engineering and Infrastructure, Marine, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global satellite data service market size reached US$ 9.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Satellite Data Service Industry:

● Increasing Demand for Earth Observation:

Earth observation satellites provide crucial data for monitoring environmental changes, including climate patterns, deforestation, and ocean health. The rising concern over climate change and its impacts is leading to a growing need for accurate, continuous, and global data, which satellite services can readily provide. Moreover, earthquakes, hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters require rapid and accurate information for response and recovery efforts. Satellite data allows for real-time monitoring and assessment of disaster-affected areas, aiding in disaster management and risk reduction.

● Advancements in Satellite Technology:

Ongoing advancements are leading to the development of smaller and more efficient satellites, such as CubeSats and microsatellites. These smaller satellites are less expensive to manufacture and launch, reducing the overall cost of satellite missions. This cost reduction enables more players, including startups and smaller organizations, to enter the market. Miniaturization of satellite components, such as sensors, power systems, and propulsion systems, allows for the creation of smaller and lighter satellites. These advancements result in increased payload capacity, enabling satellites to carry more advanced sensors and instruments for data collection.

● Defense and Security Applications:

Defense agencies rely on satellite data for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes. High-resolution satellite imagery provides valuable intelligence for monitoring potential threats, tracking military activities, and assessing the security situation in various regions. Besides this, satellites assist in monitoring and securing national borders, both land and maritime. They enable authorities to detect illegal crossings, smuggling activities, and unauthorized movements, enhancing border security measures. Additionally, military satellites are essential for secure navigation and communication in remote or hostile environments. They provide reliable global positioning, secure communication channels, and data encryption capabilities.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Satellite Data Service Industry:

● Airbus SE

● Ceinsys Tech Limited

● Geospatial Intelligence Pyt. Ltd.

● Gisat S.R.O.

● ICEYE

● L3harris Technologies Inc.

● Maxar Technologies Inc.

● Planet Labs Inc.

● Satellite Imaging Corporation

● Telstra Corporation Limited

● Trimble Inc.

● Ursa Space Systems Inc.

Satellite Data Service Market Report Segmentation:

By Service:

● Data Analytics

● Image Data

Image data represents the largest segment due to its wide-ranging applications, such as agriculture, urban planning, disaster management, and defense.

By Application:

● Scientific

● Administrative

● Commercial

On the basis of the application, the market has been classified into scientific, administrative, and commercial.

By Vertical:

● Defence and Security

● Energy and Power

● Agriculture

● Environmental

● Engineering and Infrastructure

● Marine

● Others

Environmental accounts for the majority of the market share owing to the growing emphasis on climate change monitoring, natural resource management, and environmental conservation.

Regional Insights:

● North America: (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the satellite data service market on account of its strong presence of satellite operators, government agencies, and companies that leverage satellite data for a wide range of applications, including defense, agriculture, and telecommunications.

Global Satellite Data Service Market Trends:

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics into satellite data processing is enabling more efficient data extraction, trend analysis, and actionable insights across industries.

The growing concerns about climate change are driving the need for extensive environmental monitoring, spurring investments in satellite data for climate research and sustainable resource management.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

