(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States, leading an international coalition, is building a key base near Port-au-Prince's Toussaint Louverture International Airport.



This base will support the Multinational Security Support Mission, crucial for stabilizing Haiti.



Spearheaded by Kenya, this mission involves a thousand officers from multiple countries. They aim to curb the chaos gripping the nation.



This initiative responds to Haiti's worsening security, notably since President Jovenel Moise's assassination in July 2021.



His death deepened turmoil, increasing gang violence and disrupting civic life. The facilities include dormitories, a cafeteria, and a medical center.







Haiti's Presidential Transition Council is inspecting these facilities, guiding Haiti back to stability and overseeing international security efforts.



Why does this matter? For over a decade, Haiti has been synonymous with instability, impacting its citizens and regional security.



The United States and its partners' commitment reflects a desire to restore order and foster long-term peace and reconstruction in Haiti.



This mission is more than an immediate intervention; it is part of a larger strategy aimed at rebuilding and strengthening the nation.



In essence, this multinational effort demonstrates global solidarity with Haiti. It emphasizes the world's commitment to helping the country navigate its crises and emerge stronger.



It's a story of collaboration, resilience, and hope for a nation eager to reclaim peace and security.

Background

Amid escalating violence and deepening crises, Haiti has taken a bold step by establishin the National Security Council.



This move comes just before the arrival of the Multilateral Support Mission to Security in Haiti.



Led by Kenya, this mission brings together military and police forces from around the globe, approved by the UN Security Council in October 2023.



Its goal? To assist the Haitian National Police in tackling unprecedented violence-from kidnappings to arms trafficking.



Meanwhile, the U.S. ramps up its support. They've delivered new armored vehicles and are building a police barracks in Port-au-Prince.

MENAFN31052024007421016031ID1108280616