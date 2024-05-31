Convene And MFI Partner To Accelerate Digital Board Governance Across East And West African Boards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAIROBI, KENYA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Convene, a leading provider of secure and efficient board governance solutions , and MFI Group, a prominent solutions provider in Africa, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation and board governance within the boardrooms of organisations across East and West African countries.This collaboration aims to empower boards of directors in organisations across the region with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in the digital age. Convene's award-winning board governance portal - trusted by large organisations in more than 100 countries including some of the largest Banks, listed companies, and government agencies across the US, UK, Australia, Africa, Asia, Brazil, and the GCC - will be extended to MFI's extensive network of clients. MFI will leverage its deep understanding of the East and West African market and establish relationships with regional businesses to promote Convene's solutions. MFI will also provide local expertise and support services to ensure a seamless user experience.The partnership between Convene and MFI is expected to deliver a multitude of benefits for organisations across Kenya, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Uganda including:Enhanced Board Productivity:Streamlined communication and paperless meetings will free up valuable time for boards to focus on strategic decision-making.Improved governance Practices:Secure document storage, audit trails, and best-practice workflows will ensure more transparent and compliant board activities.Elevated Customer Experience:MFI's local expertise will ensure tailored solutions and ongoing support, enhancing customer satisfaction.By combining Convene's innovative technology with MFI's regional reach, this partnership is poised to revolutionise board management practices in East and West Africa, offering businesses improved decision-making, enhanced transparency, and a competitive edge in the global marketplace.This collaboration marks a significant advancement in digital transformation within the East and West African business landscape, empowering boards with cutting-edge technology solutions from Convene and MFI to operate more efficiently and competitively, fostering a more vibrant and innovative business environment throughout the region.To learn more about Convene's board portal and how it can benefit your organisation, visit and schedule a demo.

