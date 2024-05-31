RSG International Lights The Path For Pink Titans Robotics Team In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Pink Titans at the First Robotics Competition.

RSG International Partners with Pink Titans Robotics Team to Empower Future STEM Leaders

- Elliot Steele Steele, Vice President, at RSG InternationalWHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RSG International is thrilled to announce our sponsorship of the Pink Titans Robotics team from David & Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in Toronto, Ontario for the 2025 season. This partnership highlights our dedication to supporting STEM education and empowering the next generation of innovators.“This partnership will help us reach more students, especially young women, through workshops focused on robotics, gender equity in STEM, and leadership opportunities,” explained Elliot Steele, Vice President, Technology at RSG International.“We also look forward to offering mentorship opportunities where our industry professionals can share their knowledge and inspire students to consider a career in the road safety infrastructure sector.”RSG International is at the forefront of road safety infrastructure worldwide, with a diverse portfolio of business units specializing in construction and installation, material distribution, and new product development.The Pink Titans robotics team comprises high school students from grades 9 to 12 who have shown remarkable talent and commitment in the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC), a renowned global STEM program. Over a challenging eight-week period, the team collaborates to design, build, and program a 50-kg robot to tackle intricate tasks. In the previous season, their robot, crafted to pick up foam rings and score them in designated areas, propelled them to their most successful year yet. The team clinched two Innovation in Control Awards and the prestigious Impact Award at three competitions, including the provincial championship. Furthermore, one of their mentors received recognition with the Volunteer of the Year Award in the FIRST LEGO League Explore program.“With financial support, the team can participate in the 2025 season. The finances are limited in a community with many external challenges affecting student success. The Pink Titans are very grateful to RSG International for helping ensure the team's continued sustainability,” added Edmund Kim, coach of the Pink Titans and a biology teacher.“Robotics is challenging, but the experience is gratifying when the students work alongside success and see their future in the industry.”RSG International is deeply committed to fostering talent and opening doors for young minds to excel in STEM fields. It is eager to join forces with The Pink Titans to create impactful experiences that will enhance students' technical skills and prepare them for success in higher education and the workforce.About RSG International:RSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, creating cutting-edge solutions for life-saving problems. Its companies cover all areas of road safety infrastructure, including construction and installation, product distribution, new product development, and auxiliary services.About Pink Titans Robotics Team:The Pink Titans Robotics team, hailing from David & Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in Scarborough, comprises ambitious students in grades 9 to 12 interested in STEM fields. As participants in the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC), they face the challenge of designing, building, and programming a 50-kg robot within a tight eight-week timeframe. In the 2024 season, their robot, adept at scoring foam rings, led them to victory in multiple competitions, including the provincial championship. Their remarkable success earned them prestigious awards, including the Impact Award, the highest honour in the FRC. With dedicated mentors and a passion for innovation, the Pink Titans continue to inspire and shape the future of STEM.

