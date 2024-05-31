Physical Security Market To Cross $192.9 Billion By 2030 Cisco System Inc., Johnson Controls, BAE Systems Plc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The physical security size was valued at $104.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $192.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The physical security information management segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, as it collects and correlates events from existing disparate security devices and information systems (video, access control, sensors, analytics, networks, building systems, etc.) to empower personnel to identify and proactively resolve situations.

Physical security is a component of a wider security strategy. Security experts agree that the three most important components of a physical security plan are access control, surveillance, and security testing, which work together to make any space more secure. Access control may start at the outer edge of a security perimeter, which one should establish early in the process. Users can use fencing and video surveillance to monitor access to the facility and secure the outdoor area, especially if they have on-site parking or other outside resources. Furthermore, growth in the number in terror attacks and growing awareness boost the growth of the global physical security market. In addition, growth in technological advancements also positively impacts the growth of the market.

However, privacy concerns and lack of physical and logical security integration hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for physical security in smart cities is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the physical security market was dominated by North America in 2020 and is the home to major players offering advanced solutions in the physical security market. In addition, increase in security measures across various industry verticals, such as commercial, transportation, government, and others owing to high terrorism incidences in the region, are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the prominent government and police initiatives to enhance physical security software owing to the increase in crime rate. Factors such as increase in insider threats and physical attacks pose great risks on critical infrastructure zones, particularly in developing countries, such as China and India.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, it is challenging to put new tools in place to mitigate risk going forward. Now is a good time to consider updating access control to a more modern, future-proofed system that can still be effective, even if 90% of the office is working remotely. Therefore, it also affected the physical security market growth.

The key players that operate in the physical security market analysis are ADT Inc., BAE Systems, Cisco system Inc., Genetec Inc., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC., Johnson Controls, PELCO corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC., and Senstar Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the physical security industry.

