Electronic Health Records Market To Grow At 7.7% CAGR, Surpassing $63.8 Billion By 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Electronic Health Records Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Electronic Health Records.



Electronic Health Records Market Statistics: The global electronic health records market size was valued at $30,550.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $63,848.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.



Allscripts healthcare solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Computer programs and systems Inc.

CureMD Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic systems corporation,

General Electric Company

Greenway Health, LLC.

Meditech

Praxis EMR



◉ Government Initiatives and Regulations: Policies promoting the adoption of EHRs, such as the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act in the U.S.

◉ Need for Efficient Healthcare Delivery: Growing demand for streamlined operations and efficient patient care management.

◉ Advancements in Healthcare IT: Technological innovations in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning enhancing EHR capabilities.

◉ Rising Healthcare Costs: Need to reduce healthcare expenses through improved data management and operational efficiency.

◉ Increased Focus on Patient-Centered Care: Enhanced patient engagement and personalized care through comprehensive electronic records.

◉ Interoperability Requirements: Growing need for seamless data exchange between different healthcare systems and providers.

◉ Aging Population: Increasing elderly population requiring more frequent and complex medical care.

◉ Chronic Disease Management: Higher prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating regular monitoring and detailed health records.

◉ Data Analytics and Big Data Integration: Utilization of EHR data for predictive analytics, population health management, and clinical research.

◉ Telemedicine Expansion: Rising adoption of telehealth services requiring integrated and accessible electronic health records.

◉ Patient Demand for Digital Health Solutions: Increasing patient expectations for digital access to their health information.

◉ Healthcare Infrastructure Development: Expansion and modernization of healthcare facilities driving the need for advanced EHR systems.

◉ COVID-19 Pandemic: Accelerated adoption of EHRs to manage patient data and support remote healthcare services during the pandemic.

◉ Improved Data Security: Enhanced security measures and compliance with data protection regulations encouraging EHR adoption.

◉ Global Healthcare Initiatives: International efforts to standardize healthcare practices and improve health outcomes through digital health records.



On-premise Software

Cloud-based EHR Software



Inpatient EHR

Ambulatory EHR



Clinical Application

Administrative Application

Reporting in Healthcare System

Healthcare Financing

Clinical Research Application



Hospital

Clinics

Specialty Centers

Other End Users



– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



