Delhi Govt Petitions SC Seeking Additional Water Supply From Neighbouring States

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Amid the rising water crisis in the national capital, the Delhi has petitioned the Supreme Court seeking additional water from the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

The plea demanded that the states neighbouring Delhi be directed to release extra water for a month to address the extraordinary and excessive water demand of the city triggered due to a surge in summer temperature.

Meanwhile, Delhi Water Atishi has sought urgent intervention from the Centre on the issue of water shortage and apprised the Union Jal Shakti Minister that Haryana must immediately release Delhi's rightful share of water into the Yamuna River to bring the waters to the normal level.

“Delhi is heavily dependent on water from the Yamuna River to meet its day-to-day demand for water. However, in the last few days, there has been a drastic dip in the water levels at the Wazirabad Barrage as Haryana is not releasing the required amount of water in the Yamuna River. This has resulted in a massive crisis of water in the national capital,” said Atishi in her letter to Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

She added that the temperature in Delhi has touched almost 50 degrees and this has further intensified the demand for water putting additional burden on the already strained demand-supply chain of potable drinking water in Delhi.