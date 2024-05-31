Friday’S Morning Call: U.S. And Brazil GDP Data Set Market Tone

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Friday, May 31, signals more than just the close of a trading month; it's a pivotal day for global markets.



Investors are digesting the latest U.S. figures and anticipating Brazil's first-quarter economic results due next Tuesday.



With the stock down over 2.5% this month, and the Ibovespa underperforming at 122,700 points, market watchers are on edge.



The U.S. grew by 1.3% in Q1 2024, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reports.



This growth rate prompts markets to adjust their expectations and strategies cautiously.



Meanwhile, excitement builds around Brazil's GDP data, which could sway both local and international investment sentiments.







Responding to economic trends, Citi Bank raised its target price for CCR (CCRO3) from R$15 to R$15.50, maintaining a buy recommendation.



This change suggests that, although gradual, asset recycling might significantly enhance valuations.



Investors should also keep an eye on June's forthcoming dividend payouts.



Banco do Brasil is poised to distribute nearly R$4 billion in dividends and interest, reflecting broader strategies that impact shareholder returns.



On Wall Street , yesterday's session closed lower, affected by profit-taking in the technology and communication services sectors.



The Nasdaq index fell, while the Russell 2000 index climbed 1.00%, benefiting from favorable rate adjustments.



A slight adjustment in the U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for Q1 from 3.4% to 3.3% softened the fall in Treasury yields.



This revision boosted U.S.-linked stocks, showing the connection between macroeconomic indicators and market performance.



These economic stories reflect financial markets and shape global economic dynamics, highlighting the interconnected global economy.

MENAFN31052024007421016031ID1108280568