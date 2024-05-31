New High-Speed Rail Connects São Paulo And Campinas

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo just accelerated into the future with its groundbreaking "Trem Intercidades" (Inter-City Train).



Approved this week, the service will become Brazil's fastest train, hurtling along at 140 kilometers per hour.



In just 64 minutes, commuters can zoom between São Paulo and Campinas for 50 Reais (approximately $9.62).



With a hefty tag of 14.2 billion Reais (about $2.73 billion), this project promises major economic boosts.



Managed by C2 Mobilidade sobre Trilhos (TIC Trains), it won its spot in February after an intense auction.



It's not just a ten-year stint; this 30-year concession signifies a long-term commitment to Brazil's transit future.





New High-Speed Rail Connects São Paulo and Campinas

Why does this matter? For starters, São Paulo is Brazil's bustling hub of commerce and culture.



Enhancing connection between major cities like Campinas, which houses key industries. key airports, and research centers, could supercharge regional economies.



This is about more than speed; it's about sustainability and accessibility.



Moreover, this initiative includes more than just the "Trem Intercidades." There's also the "Trem Intermetropolitano" (TIM) linking Campinas and Jundiaí.



This route, spanning 44 kilometers with seven trains, will knit communities closer with a 33-minute ride.



Cities like Jundiaí, Louveira, Vinhedo, Valinhos, and Campinas will benefit from stops along this line, facilitating easier daily commutes for thousands.



Operating at 80 km/h, TIM trains can carry up to 2,048 passengers, making public transport more efficient and environmentally friendly.



Priced at an average of 14.05 Reais (approximately $2.70) per ticket, it's an affordable alternative to road travel, cutting down on traffic and pollution.



Funded by a 6.4 billion Reais ($1.23 billion) injection from BNDES, the project strategically boosts Brazil's infrastructure with public and private resources.



This isn't just about getting from point A to B faster. It's about transforming daily life, sparking economic growth, and setting a sustainable path forward.



São Paulo isn't just building a railway; it's paving a high-speed route to a brighter, more connected Brazil.

