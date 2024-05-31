Air India Gets DGCA's Show Cause Notice Over Inordinate Flight Delays, 'Failure To Take Care Of Passengers'

(MENAFN
Aviation watchdog DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India for inordinate delay of at least two international flights and failure to take due care of passengers, news agency PTI reported on Friday a show-cause notice to Air India on Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation
being put to discomfort by the airline, in violation of DGCA norms, have come to its notice aviation regulator mentioned the inordinate delay of two international flights-AI 183 from Delhi to San Francisco on May 30 and AI 179 from Mumbai to San Francisco on May 24 Read | RBI Policy: Repo rate cut expectations pushed back to December quarter. Here's what economists project“It has come to the notice of DGCA that flight Al-179 dated 24.05.2024 and flight Al-183 dated 30.05.2024 were inordinately delayed and passengers were put to discomfort due to insufficient cooling in the cabin. Further, repeated incidences of passengers being put to discomfort by M/s Air India in violation of various DGCA CAR provisions have come to notice,” the show-cause read Read | Prajwal Revanna's 1st reaction after arrest: Lawyer says suspended MP 'ready to face law', 'came to Bengaluru because...'It is important to note that both flights were delayed, and passengers were put in discomfort due to insufficient cabin cooling to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), a passenger reported that the AI 183 flight was delayed for over 8 hours , passengers were made to board the plane without air conditioning, and then deplaned after some people fainted in the flight DGCA said Air India is \"time and again failing in taking due care of passengers\" and not complying with its provisions related to“facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.”The Civil Aviation regulator further asked Air India,“Why enforcement action shall not be initiated against the airline for the aforesaid violation.”“The reply of M/s Air India should reach this office within 03 days from the date of issue of this notice, failing which, the matter would be processed ex-parte,” it added Read | Heat stroke or Heat exhaustion: Here's what to do for a safe summerResponding to the passenger's post Air India said,\" Dear Ms. Punj, we truly regret to note the disruptions. Please be rest assured that our team is actively working to address the delay and appreciate your ongoing support and understanding. We are also alerting our team to provide necessary assistance to the passengers Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 trading strategy: What should your portfolio look like?Meanwhile, an official told PTI that the show cause notice was issued to Air India after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took cognisance of the flight delays and inconvenience caused to passengers.
