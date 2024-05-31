Fatima Payman Resigns From Australian Senate Committee After Accusing Israel Of Genocide

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Australian reported that Fatima Payman, an Afghan-born senator, resigned from her position on the Foreign Relations Committee of the Australian Parliament after accusing Israel of“genocide” in Gaza.

Ms. Payman has resigned from the Foreign Relations Committee but remains a member of the Australian Senate.

Fatima Payman's stance on the Israeli war in Gaza differs significantly from that of the Party, which she represents in the Senate, causing significant reactions.

Ms. Payman's recent comments on social media about Israel's“genocide” in Gaza have faced criticism from some Australian parliament members, with some calling for her resignation.

She has also called on the Australian government to cut trade relations with Israel.

Earlier this month, Ms. Payman urged her colleagues in the Senate and the Prime Minister of Australia to“stand up for what is right,” expressing that her conscience has been“restless for a long time” due to observing the Gaza war from afar.

She asserted that what is happening in Gaza is“genocide” and should not be viewed otherwise.

Following the recent Israeli attack on Rafah, Fatima Payman reiterated her stance.

She wrote on her social media platform X that the Australian government should demand an end to the“genocide” in Gaza, cut its trade relations with Israel, and recognize the state of Palestine.

Ms. Payman's resignation from the Foreign Relations Committee has sparked mixed reactions, with some parliament members supporting her and others calling for her complete resignation from the Australian Parliament.

