Flora Management Unveils Evergreeniq: A Revolutionary Data Product For Pharmaceutical Marketing

Flora Management is thrilled to announce the launch of EvergreenIQ, a groundbreaking data product that provides unprecedented access to healthcare data.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flora Management is thrilled to announce the launch of EvergreenIQ, a groundbreaking data product that provides unprecedented access to healthcare data. With EvergreenIQ, users will gain access to data from 1,500 Care Organizations (HCOs), 250 Electronic Health Records (EHRs), and over 80 million patient lives. This industry-first product sets a new benchmark for data accessibility in the healthcare sector.EvergreenIQ is designed to empower pharmaceutical marketers and their support companies by providing them with robust data solutions that drive stronger Return on Investment (ROI) for their advertising efforts. The product offers comprehensive insights that enable sales and support teams to engage in more effective and timely conversations with clinicians. Furthermore, EvergreenIQ elevates data-driven next best action programs to unprecedented levels, transforming the way the industry operates.Key Features of EvergreenIQ:.Unmatched Data Access: Direct access to data from 1,500 HCOs, 250 EHRs, and over 80 million patient lives..Enhanced Marketing ROI: Advanced analytics that optimize advertising strategies for better returns..Insightful Sales Support: Data-driven insights that ensure timely and relevant interactions between sales teams and clinicians..Next-Best Action Strategy: Cutting-edge algorithms that drive industry-leading next best action initiatives..Doctor Baseball Card: Detailed stats on clinicians, including personal and professional data about their medical practices, marketing engagement, and hobbies consumption habits.Angelo Campano, Managing Partner at Flora Management, expressed his excitement about the launch: "EvergreenIQ represents a significant leap forward in how pharmaceutical companies can leverage healthcare data. By providing unparalleled access to a vast array of EHR data, we're enabling our clients to make more informed decisions, ultimately improving patient outcomes and maximizing their marketing investments."John Michael Skoyles, General Manager at Flora Management, added: "This launch is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare data management. EvergreenIQ is not just a product; it's a game-changer that will redefine industry standards and set new benchmarks for success."Flora Management will be attending the ASCO conference in Chicago from May 31 to June 4, 2024, to unveil the EvergreenIQ product.For more information about EvergreenIQ and to learn how it can transform your pharmaceutical marketing strategies, visit our website at .About Flora Management: Flora Management is a leading provider of healthcare data solutions and Health IT consulting services, specializing in Electronic Health Records (EHR) access and Point of Care (POC) marketing for the pharmaceutical industry. Our innovative products and expert consulting services help pharmaceutical marketers and their support teams optimize their strategies, enhance engagement with clinicians, and drive better patient outcomes. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology and comprehensive data access, Flora Management is at the forefront of transforming healthcare data management.

