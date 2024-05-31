Disposable Blood Bag Market Set For 4.9% Annual Growth, Reaching $357.2 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Disposable Blood Bag Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Disposable Blood Bag Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Disposable Blood Bag.



Disposable Blood Bag Market Statistics: The disposable blood bag market size was valued at $221.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $357.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.



By Key Market Players:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Grifols, S.A

Haemonetics Corporation

HLL Lifecare Limited

INNVOL Medical India Limited

MacoPharma, S.A

Neomedic International

Poly Medicure Limited

Span Healthcare Private Limited

Terumo Corporation



Disposable Blood Bag Market Growth Drivers:

◉ Increasing Blood Transfusions: Rising demand for blood transfusions due to surgeries, trauma care, and chronic diseases.

◉ Aging Population: Growing elderly population requiring more medical interventions, including blood transfusions.

◉ Rising Prevalence of Blood Disorders: Increased cases of anemia, hemophilia, and other blood-related conditions.

◉ Advancements in Medical Technology: Innovations in blood collection and storage technologies improving the efficiency and safety of blood bags.

◉ Government Initiatives: Enhanced support and funding for blood donation drives and awareness campaigns.

◉ Increased Awareness and Voluntary Donations: Growing public awareness about the importance of blood donation leading to higher donation rates.

◉ Hospital Infrastructure Expansion: Development of healthcare facilities and hospitals, particularly in developing regions.

◉ Epidemics and Pandemics: Heightened need for blood and blood products during health crises.

◉ Safety and Quality Standards: Stricter regulations ensuring the use of high-quality, disposable blood bags to prevent infections and contamination.

◉ Emerging Markets: Expansion of healthcare access and services in emerging economies increasing the demand for blood bags.

◉ Corporate Investments: Increased investment by key players in the healthcare sector to expand their blood bag production capabilities.

◉ Technological Integration: Adoption of integrated systems for blood collection and tracking enhancing efficiency and traceability.

◉ Rising Incidence of Road Accidents: Higher frequency of accidents necessitating blood transfusions for trauma care.

◉ Chronic Disease Management: Greater need for blood transfusions as part of ongoing treatment for chronic diseases like cancer and kidney disease.

◉ Medical Tourism: Growth in medical tourism boosting demand for reliable and safe blood transfusion services.



The segments and sub-section of Disposable Blood Bag Market is shown below:

By Type:

Collection Bag

Transfer Bag



By End User:

Hospital Based

Stand-alone



If opting for the Global version of Disposable Blood Bag; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



Introduction about Disposable Blood Bag

Disposable Blood Bag Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Disposable Blood Bag Market by Application/End Users

Disposable Blood Bag (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Disposable Blood Bag and Growth Rate (2021-2030)

Disposable Blood Bag Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Disposable Blood Bag (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Disposable Blood Bag Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



