Forces Launch Search Operation In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Poonch/Jammu- Security forces and Police launched a cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday following reports of movement of suspected terrorists, officials said.
They said there were intelligence inputs about suspicious movement in the Dera Ki Gali-Bafliaz area of the district.ADVERTISEMENT
According to sources, around three armed men were spotted in the area and there was a brief exchange of fire between the suspected terrorists and security personnel.
A senior police officer said the entire region around the identified location has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway.
Suspicious Movement Along IB: Search Operations Conducted In J&K's Samba VDG's Killing In Udhampur: Search Operation Enters 18th Day
