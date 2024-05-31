Fourth Direction Of AZTAF Nears Finalization, Says World Bank Manager

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The four directions of the Administrative Agreement on theAzerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF) are nearingcompletion, Azernews reports that this was statedby the World Bank's country manager for Azerbaijan, StefanieStallmeister, during the second annual report meeting on AZTAF,which is financed by the European Union (EU) and managed by theWorld Bank.

"AZTAF is a technical assistance program funded by the EU andimplemented by the World Bank. The program was created in closecooperation with the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry ofEconomy as the main partners, as well as consultations with otherstate institutions. AZTAF aims to support the key goals andpriorities of national development as outlined in Azerbaijan'ssocio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026," she said.

Stallmeister noted that the activities of AZTAF in providingtechnical assistance directly support the implementation of themeasures and main directions of this strategy.

"The program covers a broad spectrum of topics, from energyefficiency to women's entrepreneurship and 'smart' villages,encompassing a total of nine areas. It is encouraging that all nineareas, which we will learn more about today, are actively promotedtowards achieving development goals, and four of these measures arealready nearing completion," she added.

It should be noted that the AZTAF program was launched tosupport the Azerbaijani government in achieving the developmentgoals of the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities forSocio-Economic Development.