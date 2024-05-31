Russia's Attempts To Alter Borders In Baltic Sea“Unacceptable” - NATO Secretary General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Any attempt by Russia to unilaterally change the borders and delimitation lines in the Baltic Sea is an unacceptable violation of international law.

This was stated by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, today in Prague at the doorstep of the informal meeting of foreign ministers, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Any changes of borders, unilateral changes of borders, is a violation of international law and Russia has signed the on the law of the Seas and of course we expect Russia to fully comply with international law including when it comes to maritime borders. So any unilateral change or attempt to change borders is unacceptable and should not happen," said Stoltenberg.

Ukraine has right to use weapons against military targets in Russia – Stoltenberg

As reported, Russian authorities unilaterally seek to change the maritime borders of the Russian Federation with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea . The draft of the relevant resolution of the Russian government was published on the legal acts portal.

Today, May 31, a two-day informal meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers continues in Prague, where the main topics on the agenda include preparation for NATO's anniversary Washington summit, increasing military aid and support for Ukraine, as well as developing cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Photo: nato