Zelensky Arrives In Stockholm For Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit

President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Stockholm, where he will take part in the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.

The president reported this via X , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Ukraine will grow stronger as a result of the support of our principled and consistent allies, as well as new security agreements," the head of state wrote.

As the president emphasized, "[t]oday I am in Stockholm for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit. Our top priorities are to ensure more air defense systems for Ukraine, joint defense projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace."

Zelensky will hold meetings with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store, and Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson. The president will speak with his counterparts both within summit, as well as in bilateral formats.

"Ukraine will sign three security agreements in one day, establishing predictable and long-term defense assistance and comprehensive support," the head of state said.

He added that he would meet with the King of Sweden, Carl XVI, and representatives from defense companies.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Defense of Sweden, Paul Jonson, announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of SEK 13.3 billion (EUR 1.16 billion).

Over the next three years, the Swedish government intends to provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $2.3 billion annually (or $7 billion in total).