Another Belgian University Halts Cooperation With Israeli-Occupation Regime

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- The Ghent University (UGent) in Belgium has said that it will stop all cooperation and joint projects that it currently has with Israeli-occupation research institutes and universities, Belgian reported Friday.

However, the pro-Palestinian activists who have been occupying a building at the university for over 3 weeks are not satisfied. They are demanding that the university also cease cooperation with Israeli-occupation companies.

In a statement issued on Thursday night UGent's Vice-Chancellor Rik Van de Walle said that he is taking the necessary steps to end all remaining cooperation project with Israeli-occupation academic institutions.

Previously the university already halted three projects. Now a further 15 cooperation projects will be terminated bringing the total to 18. UGent is now also calling on the EU to expel the Israeli-occupation regime from a treaty on academic cooperation.

But the activists demand a total boycott and plan to continue their protests until the university also ends its partnerships with Israeli companies, Belgian broadcaster VRT and Belga news agency reported.

On Tuesday, the University of Antwerp and the Free University of Brussels (ULB) announced that they will suspend agreements and institutional research projects with Israeli-occupation universities.

Meanwhile, for the third evening in a row, protesters gathered outside the Israeli embassy in the Brussels municipality of Ukkel Thursday.

Several hundred, mainly young protesters, demonstrated against the war in Gaza and called for sanctions against the Israeli regime.

A new protest is planned for Friday afternoon outside the US embassy in the center of Brussels, VRT reported. (end)

