Ex-Union Minister GK Vasan Urges TN Govt To Postpone Reopening Of Schools

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 31 (IANS) Tamil Manila (Moopanar) President and former Union G. K. Vasan on Friday called upon the Tamil Nadu to postpone the reopening of school by a week and take measures to protect school-going children from the scorching heat.

In a statement, the former union minister urged the Tamil Nadu government to postpone the reopening of till June 13.

The schools in the state are scheduled to open on June 6.

The leader said that the searing heat was continuously increasing, affecting the public and the livestock.

Vasan said, "During the current summer season, people in many parts of the state are unable to go outside during daytime. The intense heat is preventing students, youth, women and the elderly from going out and engaging in their activities properly. Due to heatwave conditions in various states across the country, people have fainted and in some cases died."

He also cited reports of schools in Delhi and other states postponing the reopening of schools due to heatwaves and temperatures reaching up to 50 degrees Celsius.

Vasan added that there were reports of water scarcity in many regions of the state and this was affecting the drinking water supply in schools.