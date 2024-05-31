Metal Cleaner Market Demand Rising At A Stellar 4.8% CAGR To Reach USD 22.66 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growing Demand for Bio-Based Metal Cleaners Due to Presence of Non-Toxic Ingredients Opening Up Opportunities for Chemical Producers: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by seasoned analysts at Fact, revenue from the global metal cleaner is poised to reach US$ 14.18 billion in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.Metal cleanser manufacturers will see new growth opportunities due to rising demand for green and bio-based metal cleansers as alternatives to conventional ones. Animal or plant resources are the primary constituents of bio-based cleaning solutions. With a few important exceptions, they are composed of renewable resources and do not include any toxic substances, synthetic materials, or environmentally dangerous ingredients.Since bio-based substitutes do not react with other chemicals, they benefit in preventing hazardous situations. When bio-based substitutes are used, no specific personal protective equipment (PPE) is required, which lowers expenses and improves worker safety. In addition, they are safe to use, discard, and store indefinitely.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global metal cleaner market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 22.66 billion by the end of 2034. East Asia is expected to account for 21.7% of the global market share in 2024.The North American market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 3.27 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 1.78 billion in 2024. In 2024, the United States is set to hold 80.1% market share in the North American region.By end use, revenue from the automotive segment is projected to reach US$ 6.51 billion by the end of 2034. The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at 8.9% CAGR through 2034. The market in Canada is set to generate revenue of US$ 271 million in 2024.“Metal cleaning solutions are widely utilized in the architecture and construction sectors to remove metallic scale and prevent corrosion. Advancements in metal cleaning methods, especially in aqueous-based cleaning technologies, are creating growth opportunities for producers,” says Fact analyst.High Need for Metal Cleaners in Automotive ManufacturingThe automobile segment is expected to account for a significant market share in 2024. Automotive components are required to meet elevated performance standards while also maintaining safety. Cleaning is essential for keeping components in good working order. Metal cleaners are vital to industrial operations and play an important role in improving component quality. They are important in vehicle manufacturing to maintain metal surfaces clean, and metal cleaners contribute to the product's quality, safety, and performance. Cleaning solutions are widely used for vehicles' body parts to keep them safe from corrosion.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive LandscapeKey players in the metal cleaner market are prioritizing the development of eco-friendly products to meet sustainability goals as governments worldwide impose strict regulations on the use of hazardous chemicals and the disposal of chemical waste.December 2022: ULT of Lobau unveiled an innovative solution for process gas cleaning in metal additive manufacturing. The AMF 200, a modular system, is designed for the extraction and filtering of process gases in metal Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) systems of various sizes.September 2022: Stepan Company, a leading producer of metal cleaning chemicals, acquired PerformanX Specialty Chemicals, LLC's surfactant business. This acquisition aims to expand Stepan's surfactant product line used in metal cleaning applications such as degreasing, pickling, and rinsing.February 2022: Clariant launched Vita, a line of 100% bio-based polyethylene glycols (PEGs) and surfactants to combat climate change. These surfactants and PEGs are made entirely from bioethanol derived from sugar cane or maize, and are utilized in various applications including metal cleaning chemicals.December 2019: Madison Chemical introduced MADISON GREEN, an eco-friendly, biodegradable general-purpose cleaner. Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Metal Finishing Chemicals Market : The global metal finishing chemicals market is estimated at USD 11.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 16.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032.Metal Coatings Market : The global metal coatings market is estimated at USD 15.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 30.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2032. 