Promoting A Socially Sustainable Future: Greenland Foundation's Commitment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GreenLand Foundation's meant a constant commitment to genuinely helping and transforming lives

GreenLand's social arm fosters social and environmental development in Colombia, transforming lives through education, health, and sustainability.

- Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, main manager of the GreenLand Group

ENVIGADO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GreenLand , the Colombian agro-industrial group committed to sustainability and community development, works daily to leave a positive imprint on the world.

Together with the GreenLand Foundation, it develops actions that allow it to be an agent of social transformation in the regions where it operates.

With a deep conviction in social responsibility, the GreenLand Foundation focuses on developing strategies that improve the quality of life in its communities of influence through various programs and initiatives in housing, life skills, social sports for development, and health for family well-being.

GreenLand Foundation: Purposeful Social Development

The GreenLand Foundation was established over 35 years ago with the purpose of cultivating and generating well-being for communities, focusing on initiatives that help create a better social future.

Since its inception on November 6, 1987, the GreenLand Foundation has centered its management on the conviction that it is necessary to work in the present to transform the social future of the populations where the Group operates, focusing on strengthening the family, understanding its decisive role in social changes.

In this context, generating well-being has meant a constant commitment to genuinely helping and transforming lives, promoting a more equitable and sustainable social environment for current and future generations.

More Than Numbers: Actions that Promote Social Development for All

In 2023, the GreenLand Foundation achieved significant milestones in each of its social management pillars:

- Competitive social sports and culture: value formation through sports, culture, and recreation, benefiting 9,480 people with sports projects, supporting 26 high-performance sports talents, and making a social investment of COP 5.958 billion.

- Health and well-being: ensuring a healthy life and promoting well-being for more than 10,630 people of all ages in various communities.

- Life skills training: more than 9,770 people in the communities were positively impacted by various educational initiatives.

- Housing and community infrastructure: with a social investment of more than COP 8.760 billion, more than 4,580 people in the communities benefited from improvements to their homes and other community projects.

Additionally, nearly COP $16 billion was allocated to various social impact initiatives, through 65 projects and public-private partnerships, benefiting 30,787 people in the communities.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the GreenLand Foundation

Since 2000, the GreenLand Foundation has contributed to the SDGs established by the United Nations, which are a set of 17 global goals designed to eradicate poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all.

The GreenLand Foundation specifically works on:

- SDG 2: Zero Hunger: ending hunger, achieving food security, and improving nutrition.

- SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being: ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being at all ages.

- SDG 4: Quality Education: ensuring inclusive, equitable, and quality education.

- SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals: revitalizing the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.

"At GreenLand, our commitment goes beyond business. Through the Foundation, we seek to cultivate well-being to manage a positive transformation and contribute to the socioeconomic development of the people and regions where we operate, with a genuine commitment to preserving the environment for and with the communities," states Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar and main manager of the GreenLand Group.

GreenLand, through its Foundation, has become a source of pride and an example for Colombia.

Its dedication to continuous improvement and focus on sustainability have transformed the lives of thousands of people in the Urabá region of Antioquia and the department of Caldas.

"We firmly believe that sustainability and social development go hand in hand. The GreenLand Foundation is our way of contributing to the comprehensive development of the communities where we operate, and we are committed to continuing to innovate and expand our efforts to promote a more prosperous and sustainable future," emphasizes Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo.

Greenland Press Office

GreenLand

+57 4 3396262

email us here