Home And Soul Unveils Their New Rug Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

organic rugs

rug collection

sustainable rugs

home and soul Handmade, Eco-friendly Rugs

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Handmade, eco-friendly rugsHome and Soul is thrilled to unveil the brand-new rug collection, designed to bring timeless elegance and a subtle touch of luxury to any space. The rugs work perfectly with the quality and craftsmanship.The rug collection marks a new era in home decor, where each piece is organic and sustainable. Home and Soul takes pride in creating rugs that are sustainable and ethical. Each rug is handmade, hand-tufted, and entirely eco-friendly, showcasing unique imperfections that highlight the commitment to sustainable and fair-trade practices.Choosing the rugs means enhancing interiors while contributing to a better world and supporting the lives of artisans globally.A rug is more than just a floor covering. It adds warmth, comfort, and style to any room. Rugs have been used for centuries across various cultures, serving both practical and decorative purposes. They define spaces, add texture, and provide a cozy underfoot feel, transforming a house into a home.How to use rugsCreating a sense of structure and organization: use rugs to delineate areas in open-plan living spaces,.Add comfort: place rugs in high-traffic areas or underfoot in the living room or bedroom for added comfort.Enhance aesthetics: choose rugs that complement decor to enhance the aesthetics and ambiance of the interior.Insulate: rugs can add an extra layer of insulation, keeping the homes warm and reducing noise.How to position a rug correctlyProper rug placement is key to maximizing its impact. Here are some tips:Living Room: position the rug under the front legs of the sofa and chairs to create a cohesive seating area.Dining room: ensure the rug is large enough to accommodate the dining table and chairs, even when pulled out.Bedroom: place a large rug under the bed, extending on both sides to provide a soft and warm landingLayering for ImpactMixing and matching rugs can create a dynamic and layered look:Vary sizes: use different sizesLayering: layer a smaller, bold-colored rug over a larger neutral one for added depth and interest.Coordinate colors: choose rugs with complementary colors and patterns to create a harmonious look.Accent, cohesive, or statementWhen selecting a rug, consider its purpose:Accent: small rugs can add a pop of color or pattern to liven up a space.Cohesive: medium-sized rugs can tie together various elements of a room, creating a unified look.Statement: large, bold rugs can serve as the focal point of a room, making a powerful design statement.Cotton vs. wool rugs for the dream spaceThe collection features both cotton and wool rugs, each offering unique benefits:Cotton rugs: soft and lightweight, easy to clean, and perfect for casual spaces like kitchens or playrooms.Wool Rugs: durable and naturally stain-resistant, ideal for high-traffic areas such as living rooms and hallways. They provide excellent insulation and comfort.Explore the varietyBold colors: infuse energy and vibrancy into the space with the rugs in bold, striking colors.Strong lines: the rugs with strong lines create a sense of order and structure, perfect for modern interiors.Geometric and abstract designs: add an artistic touch to the home with the geometric and abstract rug designs that serve as conversation starters.Neutral shades: for a timeless and versatile look, the neutral rugs blend seamlessly with any decor, offering subtle elegance.Transform the living space with the exquisite rug collection, where every piece is a testament to craftsmanship and sustainability. Feel the difference that eco-friendly, handmade rugs bring to the home and the lives of artisans worldwide.Visit the website and explore the new collection today.

Carol Hoshe

Home and Soul Furniture LLC

71561121444

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Fresh and Tranquil Styling Inspiration