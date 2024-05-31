Seen Through Horses Campaign Raises Over $300,000 For Mental Health Programs Incorporating Horses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sponsored by Zoetis Equine

- Tyler Brklacich - Executive Director, Horses for Mental HealthSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Horses for Mental Health , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, proudly announces the culmination of its third annual "Seen Through Horses " Campaign, a peer-to-peer awareness and fundraising initiative presented by Zoetis Equine . This year, the campaign has successfully raised over $300,000, having united 80 nonprofit organizations from 36 states, mental health specialists, businesses, and numerous esteemed equestrians and celebrity ambassadors, to expand the role of horses in mental health and personal growth.The Seen Through Horses Campaign, aligning with Mental Health Awareness Month, concludes today, May 31st, and calls for final donations by June 14th to support nonprofits providing vital mental health services through equine-assisted programs. This significant fundraising effort addresses the urgent need for mental health support in the U.S., where 1 in 5 individuals will experience mental illness in their lifetime, 132 people die by suicide each day, and depression is the number one disability worldwide. Despite the prevalence, only 46% of adults receive treatment, underscoring the critical need for accessible mental health resources in communities across the U.S.The 2024 Seen Through Horses Campaign has been the largest yet in expanding the role horses play in mental health and personal growth. Through the collaborative efforts of nonprofits, mental health professionals, celebrities, and influencers, the campaign has raised awareness and critical funds for programs integrating horses into mental health programs and services. These funds will enable nonprofits to offer services with horses to individuals facing conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, or who are seeking personal growth and well-being services.Seen Through Horses has seen an incredible level of engagement from influencers and celebrity ambassadors including horse-loving advocates and award-winning actors, athletes, journalists, musical artists, authors, and icons including Andrea Bocelli, Misdee Wrigley Miller, Apolo Ohno, Christy Cashman, Whey Jennings, Alex Hall, Allie Colleen, Nigel Barker, Sheri Salata, Jeremy Gauna, Eli Alger, Jodie Morton, Tony Stromberg, Gabriela Ruetter, Helen Pollock, and many more. These advocates emphasize the profound connection between humans and horses, helping to destigmatize mental health conversations and support local communities.All funds raised through the campaign go directly to the participating nonprofit organizations. These resources are vital for continuing and expanding mental health services, providing essential support to individuals in need. Many of these nonprofits expressly offer services to support our active duty military and veterans, and many offer free or sliding-scale services, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to mental health care.“Horses for Mental Health encourages open conversations around mental health and uplifts nonprofits that incorporate horses into mental health and personal growth programs,” says Tyler Brklacich, Horses for Mental Health Co-Founder and Executive Director. "By coming together we amplify the sector as a whole and break down stigma to promote healing. The success of the Seen Through Horses Campaign would not have been possible without the generous support of Zoetis U.S. Equine Division, in partnership with Horses for Mental Health.”Anyone can donate through June 14th by visiting horsesformentalhealth/campaign which will directly go to supporting mental health programs and services.About Horses for Mental Health & the Seen Through Horses CampaignProduced by Horses for Mental Health, Seen Through Horses is a peer-to-peer campaign composed of individuals, nonprofits, mental health professionals, influencers, and businesses to increase awareness, public engagement, and raise funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth. Horses can make a much-needed difference for mental health challenges so many in our world face. Seen Through Horses aims to convene a community, empower nonprofits, and share stories of transformation to illustrate the positive impacts of incorporating horses into mental health services and programs.In addition to our title sponsor and executive producer, premier partners supporting the campaign also include The American Horse Council, American Psychological Association's Section on Human-Animal Interaction (APA HAI), Arenas for Change (ARCH), Black in the Saddle, Equine Network, EQUUS Films & Arts, EQUUS Television Network, Horses & Humans Research Foundation, Institute for Human-Animal Connection, Natural Lifemanship, New Trails Learning Systems, PATH International, Polyvagal Equine Institute, Rural Minds, Temple Grandin Equine Center (CSU), The HERD Institute, and US Equestrian.About ZoetisAs the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit .The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse's care and throughout the journey of a horse's life. Visit ZoetisEquine to learn more.

Tyler Brklacich

Horses for Mental Health

+1 801-675-4470

email us here