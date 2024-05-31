Bitget's Brings Ultiverse's Token (ULTI) On Pre-Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bitget , the world's leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced adding Ultiverse's ULTI token to Pre-market for advance token trading orders. This enables users to obtain early pricing purchases over tokens such as ULTI, potentially establishing the platform as the primary trading for the asset upon its listing on multiple exchanges.

Ultiverse emerges as an AI-powered gaming platform poised to transform the digital entertainment arena. Through the integration of artificial intelligence, on-chain gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized applications (dApps), and an extensive media network, Ultiverse seeks to cultivate a dynamic digital society where Web3 community members can interact, innovate, and forge connections across various immersive platforms.

Bitget users now have the advantage of early access to ULTI tokens, allowing them to take positions in buying and selling before the token's official launch. This feature caters to the growing demand for pre-listing trading of new tokens, enhancing liquidity and offering a smoother trading experience for the latest listings. The pre-market trading platform for ULTI tokens is currently live for Bitget users, providing them with an opportunity to engage in early trading activities.

Bitget's Pre-market is a strategic tool designed to attract proactive traders and investors seeking early access to promising low-cap tokens. This feature empowers users by allowing them to trade in tokens like ULTI before they are available on the broader market. By focusing on pre-listing trading, Bitget aims to establish its ecosystem as a comprehensive solution for both novice and experienced traders.

This initiative aligns with Bitget's broader expansion goals across its spot and various other trading corridors. Since its launch in April 2024, Bitget's Pre-market has offered users early access to projects such as EigenLayer (EIGEN), Merlin Chain (MERL), Renzo (REZ), BounceBit (BB), Meson Network (MSN), Zerolend (ZERO), NotCoin (NOT) and now the latest addition, Ultiverse (ULTI).

With over 700 coins and 800 pairs, Bitget has solidified its position as one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms. The introduction of the Pre-market feature demonstrates Bitget's commitment to innovation and its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of cryptocurrency traders and investors.

For more information, users can visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

