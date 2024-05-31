Rapid Digitalisation Of Agriculture Sector Increasing Cybersecurity Risks: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) While the adoption of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the sector is helping fight labour shortages and climate change, it is also raising the risk of cyberattacks, according to a report on Friday.

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, showed that food suppliers and distributors are facing a greater number of ransomware attacks, causing delays in produce shipments.

The report forecasts that the cybersecurity will be worth $290 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent between 2022 and 2027.

"The industry is increasingly adopting technological solutions to support shrinking workforces and improve productivity. However, these technologies come with security risks that are often overlooked," said Holly Anness-Bradshaw, Associate Thematic Intelligence Analyst at GlobalData.

Although cybersecurity is a growing concern in the agriculture sector, the sector's future growth and its workforce will be augmented by technologies. While remotely accessible robots will be key in assisting existing employees, it will pave the way for new data breaches and cyberattacks.

The agricultural supply chain is vast and sprawling, from processing and harvesting to distribution and cybersecurity will be crucial across all stages.

Anness-Bradshaw advised companies to "invest in cybersecurity measures across all stages of the agricultural supply chain", as cyberattacks "could lead to food shortages, increased prices, and spoilage".

"Trading and distribution involve extensive supply chain networks with vast amounts of data at risk. Agriculture companies should view cybersecurity as a key vulnerability to protect against," said Anness-Bradshaw.