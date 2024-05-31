GCO, Youtube Collaborate On Capacity-Building Initiatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Communications Office (GCO) and YouTube hosted a for government and representatives across Qatar yesterday as part of a series of capacity-building initiatives aimed at upskilling Qatar's media, digital and content creation sectors.

The workshop provided training on best practices for creating effective creative content on YouTube event underscores Qatar's commitment to developing a robust digital ecosystem and fostering innovation, in line with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030. It featured tailored sessions for government entities in the morning and for media organisations in the afternoon.

Speaking about the workshop, GCO Director, H E Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani said,“Qatar is an attractive hub, fostering innovation and cutting-edge technologies across diverse sectors, and as part of its commitment to the country's digital transformation journey, GCO is collaborating with major digital platforms to develop our digital ecosystem and enhance capabilities in this ever-evolving field.”

He added:“Digital platforms like YouTube offer powerful tools to share our story with the world, and this workshop represents a vital step in upskilling talent across our government and media sectors. Through this initiative, we can empower our teams to engage audiences through compelling video content that highlights Qatar's innovative spirit and developmental achievements. By harnessing YouTube's expertise, we are investing in a future where our nation's digital presence is as innovative as the development initiatives transforming our society.”

For his part, Google's Managing Director in MENA, Anthony Nakache said:“Google is committed to supporting the growth of Qatar's media and creative economy through capacity-building for legacy and new media companies, newsrooms and content creators. We are pleased with our partnerships in Qatar and look forward to doing more.” The workshop saw the participation of 12 government and 23 semi-government entities, as well as 10 of Qatar's most prominent media organisations.

With this collaboration, the GCO and Google are taking a significant step towards nurturing a thriving digital landscape in Qatar, empowering stakeholders to leverage digital platforms strategically and creatively.