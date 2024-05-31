China's Factory Activity Falls In May - Data

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 31 (KUNA) -- The data showed Friday that the Purchasing Managers (PMI) for China's sector dropped to 49.5 in May from April's 50.4 on a 100-point scale, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

It added that a PMI reading above 50 percent indicates business expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The index, which is a closely watched barometer of the of the world's second-biggest economy, had been in contractionary territory since October 2023 to February, but expanded for the second consecutive month in April.

Bureau senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said "China's aggregate economic output continues to expand, while enterprises' production and business activities have maintained recovery momentum", according to Xinhua News Agency.

Zhao attributed the pullback in May's manufacturing PMI to a high comparative basis, which was a result of the rapid expansion of the manufacturing sector in the previous month and a lack of effective demand.

Meanwhile, the PMI for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 51.1 in May, a notch down from 51.2 in April and above the 50-mark separating expansion from contraction. (end)

mk









MENAFN31052024000071011013ID1108280425