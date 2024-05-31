Exo Platform Replaces Workplace From Meta For The Bouge Ta Boite Business Network

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Paris, May 31st, 2024: eXo Platform, the leading provider of open-source intranet and digital workplace solutions, offers a full-featured for organizations looking to migrate to an intuitive and efficient employee experience platform.



Innovation, user experience and local support are at the heart of eXo Platform's DNA, which is why so many customers have adopted the French solution, such as the business & sorority Bouge ta Boite.



"Replacing an employee experience platform like Workplace from Meta represents a huge challenge for an organization, particularly in terms of service continuity and adoption," explains Veronika Mazour-Mestrallet, CEO and co-founder of eXo Platform. "Our open-source and easy to use solution fully meets organizations' expectations for this use case."



Feedback - Bouge ta Boite & eXo Platform: choosing a French solution, providing a networking experience and bringing together the 'Bougeuses' to replace Workplace from Meta

"Our collaboration with Bouge ta Boite is a perfect example of how our solution can change the user experience and the way people work," explains Veronika Mazour-Mestrallet of eXo Platform. "Bouge ta Boite was ahead of its time in choosing our French solution to replace Workplace from Meta, well before the announcement of the service's closure. To animate and bring together its community, the business network relies on our innovative gamification tools, which open up a whole new world of possibilities. In this way, they encourage sustainable adoption of the platform, stimulate interactions within the community and provide an optimized user experience."



"Our objective was to find a high-performance French solution to replace Workplace from Meta with an intuitive, stimulating and fun platform that would unite our 2,000+ 'Bougeuses' while guaranteeing a high level of engagement," explains Julie Bodin, CEO of Bouge ta Boite. "Adopting the French eXo Platform solution was a strategic choice for us. This choice for our platform, that lies at the heart of our customer experience, is consistent with our CSR commitments, particularly as a company with a mission. We were won over by its ease of use, its capacity for customization and delegated administration, and by eXo Platform's innovative approach to engagement. What's more, we benefit from local support and the eXo Platform teams are always ready to listen, enabling us to follow the evolution of the solution's roadmap, building our project over the long term.

eXo Platform is based on highly efficient agile project management methods, which enabled us to get the platform up and running very quickly. We launched it at the beginning of April, and many of our 'Bougeuses' have already said how easy it is to use the solution, after just one month online."



Why choose eXo Platform?

- All-in-one, with extensive collaboration capabilities

- Easy to use, intuitive, customizable and user-centered

- A solution to connect your whole ecosystem: internal employees, partners, customers...

- A secure solution

- Its interoperability

- A close and high-quality support



About eXo Platform

Leading provider of open-source collaborative software for over 20 years, eXo Platform is a specialist in intranet and digital workplace solutions. eXo helps its customers building their digital workplaces by providing an easy to use, fully-featured and secure platform for employee experience.



eXo Platform serves more than a million users and is successfully deployed at many public and private organizations worldwide, including the Elyse Presidency, the French Army, the US Department of Defense and NATO.



About Bouge ta Boite

Bouge ta Boite is a business network designed by and for women entrepreneurs, enabling them to surround themselves, make an impact, develop their sales and flesh out their strategy by drawing on the power of the collective.

The network is based on a system of business recommendations, mutual support and sisterhood.

Today, over 2,000 Bougeuses meet via our digital platform and face-to-face in over 150 towns and cities across France. The aim of connecting the Bougeuses via a digital tool is to enable them all to exchange ideas from the four corners of France to create ever more networking and business synergies.

Throughout the year, Bouge ta Boite and les Bougeuses organize over 5,000 meetings across France, some of which are open to the public, providing an opportunity to discover the DNA of the network and the profiles of its members.



