Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv With Five Anti-Aircraft Missiles At Night - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian launched five S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Russia's Belgorod region at Kharkiv on the night of May 31.

Andriy Kovaliov, the spokesman for the General Staff of the of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"On the night of May 31, 2024, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with five S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the RF's Belgorod region, and Kyiv with an Iskander-K missile from the RF's Kursk region," he said.

Kovaliov informed that Russia had also launched four UAVs – Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 strike drones -- from the Yeysk area in Russia.

According to him, as a result of combat operations, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups destroyed four Shahed UAVs in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as an Iskander-K cruise missile in the Kyiv region.

"The Russians used the missiles of the S300/S400 anti-aircraft missile system to hit people who were sleeping. The whole city heard five hits in the Novobavarskyi district," Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the National Police's investigation department in the Kharkiv region, said in a post on Facebook.

According to Bolvinov, the first missile destroyed a shop, while the second destroyed almost the entire section of a five-story residential building.

"After hitting the five-story building, the enemy continued shelling the district. They hit a sewing shop, killing a guard. The last two missiles landed near this sewing shop - on the street and in a nearby forest belt," said the head of the Kharkiv police.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, four people were killed and at least 25 injured in Russia's nighttime attack on Kharkiv.