Five Killed, 25 Injured In Missile Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from nighttime missile on Kharkiv has risen to five.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The death toll has increased. Another body of a man was unblocked from the rubble. In total, five people were killed in the nighttime Russian attack," he said.

The rescue and search operation continues, Syniehubov added.

As reported, as of 08:00, four people died and 25 were (two of them seriously) in Russia's missile strikes on the night of May 31. According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, up to five people may be trapped under the rubble.