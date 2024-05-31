Ukraine Has Right To Use Weapons Against Military Targets In Russia Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several allies have not imposed any restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons for self-defense against legitimate military targets in Russia and expect that this is done according to international law.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in in Prague today, ahead of the informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Several Allies have never imposed any restrictions on the they have delivered to Ukraine. And again, this is a matter of upholding international law,

Ukraine's right to self-defence. Russia has attacked, Ukraine has tried to defend themselves, and that includes also attacking legitimate targets inside Russia,” said Stoltenberg.

He noted that according to the battlefield situation, Russia is launching attacks on Ukrainian soil from Russian soil with artillery and missiles, amassing their troops there. And of course, it makes it very hard for Ukraine to defend themselves if they're not allowed to use advanced weapons to repel those attacks, the NATO Secretary General said.

“Many Allies have made it clear that they, of course, accept that Ukraine is using the weapons they have received to defend themselves, including by striking military targets inside Russia. Especially when those military facilities are used in attacking, directing attacks from Russian soil. Then, we all expect that this is done according to international law, and in a responsible way,” he said.

He did not comment on Ukraine's strikes on Russian radar stations on the territory of the Russian Federation, noting that he would not go into details about Ukraine's use of weapons. The main principle, he said, is that these weapons are used in a responsible way.

As reported earlier, a two-day informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers is taking place in Prague today, with the main topics of discussion being the preparations for the upcoming Washington Summit, increased military assistance and support for Ukraine, and the development of cooperation with NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Photo credit: Europa Press