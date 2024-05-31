China Declines Invitation To Peace Summit Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chinese authorities will not attend the Global Peace Summit on Ukraine to be hosted by Switzerland next month.

Reuters reported, citing four sources with direct knowledge of the matter, that Beijing declined the invitation because the conditions for them to participate were not met.

The sources added that China briefed diplomats this week that the conditions which were not met included that the conference“should be recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, there should be equal participation by all parties, and there should be fair discussion of all proposals”.

China's foreign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As noted, Ukraine in January invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to participate in the planned summit of world leaders in Switzerland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week urged U.S. President Joe Biden to attend, but Washington has not confirmed who it will send.

China has close ties with Russia and has refrained from criticising its invasion of Ukraine, but has previously offered to help mediate in the conflict.

As Ukrinform reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 90 countries had already confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit.

He called on Biden and Xi Jinping to attend the event.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the US President's personal participation in the Global Peace Summit would encourage "even more" leaders of other countries to attend the international event.