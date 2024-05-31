General Staff Confirms Strikes On Oil Terminal In Russia's Krasnodar Region With Neptune Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Navy used Neptune missiles to strike a ferry crossing and an oil terminal at the Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnodar region.

“The strike group of the grouping of forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a ferry crossing and an oil terminal at the Kavkaz port in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. It happened in the early hours of May 31, the night after the Ukrainian Defense Forces had put out of action the ferries of the Kerch ferry crossing in occupied Crimea, which were running to the Kavkaz part and were used for the aggressor's military logistics,” the report says.

As noted, the oil terminal at the Kavkaz port was struck by several Ukrainian-made missiles from the Neptune coastal missile system. The results of objective control confirm the explosions at the targeting sites. The damage from the attack is being verified.

According to the press service, the comprehensive operation was conducted in coordination with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Thus, the Defense Forces' strike UAVs hit another oil terminal in the Krasnodar region.

The General Staff noted that Russia's "modern" and "effective" air defense system once again proved powerless against Ukrainian missiles and unmanned systems and failed to protect important facilities used for logistics and supply of the Russian army.

Ukrinform earlier reported referring to Russian media outlets that an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, which is closest to the temporarily occupied Crimea, caught fire following a drone attack.