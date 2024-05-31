               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Second Day Of International Mitigating Environmental Impact Of Landmines Conference Kicks Off


5/31/2024 5:19:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Second Day Of International Mitigating Environmental Impact Of Landmines <a target="_blank" href="https://menafn.com/MenaGoogleSearch.aspx?cx=partner-pub-1786942026589567%3Asao396-3ere&cof=FORID%3A10&ie=ISO-8859-1&q=conference&sa=Search#1141" class ="search_links_in_body">conference</a> Kicks Off Image
 Fatime Letifova Read more

The second day of the International Conference themed“Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: ResourceMobilization for Safe and Green Future"has begun, Azernews reports.

The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan National Agencyfor Mine Action (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Program(UNDP).

It should be noted that the first day of the conference was heldin Zangilan.

MENAFN31052024000195011045ID1108280384


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search