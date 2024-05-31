Crown Prince Of Kuwait Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, crown prince of theState of Kuwait has sent a letter of congratulation to AzerbaijaniPresident Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan'sIndependence Day.
Azernews presents the letter:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I am pleased to extend to you my sincere congratulations on theanniversary of the national holiday of your friendly country - theIndependence Day.
Taking this opportunity, I express my wish for the continueddevelopment of the existing strong relations between our friendlycountries and peoples.
Dear Mr. President, I wish you long life, good health, andcontinuous progress and prosperity to the friendly people of theRepublic of Azerbaijan.
Respectfully,
Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait"
