EU Expresses Strong Commitment To Supporting Azerbaijan Through AZTAF

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The European Union takes the Azerbaijan Rapid TechnicalAssistance Facility (AZTAF) seriously and has high hopes forsupporting Azerbaijan in achieving its goals. Azernews reports that this was stated by ViktorBoykov, head of the cooperation section of the EU Delegation toAzerbaijan, at the second annual report meeting of AZTAF, financedby the European Union and managed by the World Bank.

"The European Union takes the AZTAF program seriously and hashigh hopes for supporting Azerbaijan in achieving its goals. TheAZTAF program covers key areas closely linked to the SustainableDevelopment Goals (SDGs). This is a global challenge andachievement that we must work towards.

Through the AZTAF program, within the framework of the EU'smulti-year program, we are working on important directions such asempowering women's capital, improving the disability assessmentsystem, developing digital communications, and implementing the'smart villages' program.

The European Union, especially the EU Delegation in Baku, ispleased to support these initiatives in partnership with the WorldBank and several UN agencies implementing our projects. Ourcommitment to enhancing sustainability, inclusivity, and resiliencein Azerbaijan remains unwavering."

Boykov emphasized that the progress achieved so far shows thatdespite the ups and downs, the cooperation continues to advancetowards the common goal.

"While analyzing the achievements of the past year, it isimportant to look to the future, knowing that the European Unionand the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan are always ready forcooperation and mutual action," he added.