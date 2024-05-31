Business Reporter: Unlocking The Full Potential Of Ecosystems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) How automated PRM tools can engage and enable partners to drive ROI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published in Business Reporter, Dave R Taylor, CMO at Impartner , explains how partner relationship management (PRM) software can drive both internal workflow efficiencies and transform partnerships into strategic assets. While 78 per cent of organisations have a partner program, according to HubSpot, PRM software is still a concept for many. PRM platforms, however, are pivotal for businesses that are ready to become leaders, as a partner-first approach is behind the success of today's largest companies.By creating new, sustainable revenue channels and driving demand and growth into new markets through partner marketing and co-selling campaigns, PRM software-enabled partnership programmes can enhance the bottom line, while also improving efficiency with automated workflows.Today's PRM platforms are designed to enable, track and grow partnerships within an ecosystem to create an optimal partner experience. An automated platform can also ensure that every interaction in a partner ecosystem is correctly attributed to measurable revenue. Thanks to the transparency and metrics PRM software provides, it will become easier for partner leaders to prove the ROI of their partner programmes to secure future investments from company stakeholders.Impartner's partner management platform streamlines the entire partner lifecycle. From initial recruitment and onboarding to pipeline management, sales enablement, communication, optimization, and performance measurement, the platform provides a seamless experience for managing partnerships effectively.To learn more about how Impartner's platform can enable your business's transition and growth, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ImpartnerImpartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.

