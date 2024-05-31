Noones Virtual VISA Cards Now Available In Côte D'ivoire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NoOnes Virtual VISA Card

Introducing the USD-denominated Virtual VISA card for seamless global trade

- Ray Youssef, CEO at NoOnesYAMOUSSOUKRO, CôTE D'IVOIRE, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NoOnes, the pioneering communication platform, is proud to announce the introduction of its Virtual VISA Card in Côte d'Ivoire, a significant step towards facilitating global commerce.Ray Youssef, CEO of NoOnes, emphasized the platform's commitment to connecting individuals to the global financial system. "This launch aligns with our mission to empower Africa and the Global South, fostering participation in the internet economy," he stated.The NoOnes Virtual VISA Card issued in USD , guarantees seamless compatibility and accessibility for international transactions. This expansion provides users with the ability to shop for goods and services from around the world, transcending geographical limitations.Effective May 30th, all Côte d'Ivoire users can access the NoOnes Virtual VISA Card by signing up for the platform.

