Five Killed In Russian Missile Attacks On Ukraine's Kharkiv

(MENAFN- IANS) Kyiv, May 31 (IANS/DPA) At least five people were killed and more than 24 in Russian missile in the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Friday.

Most of the lived in a five-storey apartment block. The attacks also damaged a fire engine and an ambulance, he said.

At least 20 residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack. The Russian military fired five missiles at the city, he said.

The capital, Kyiv, was attacked with at least one missile, the authorities said, adding that a car repair shop, a car wash and half a dozen vehicles were damaged by falling rocket debris.

A transformer station was damaged, the energy company DTEK said, but the power supply has already been restored. There were no casualties.

Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for over two years. Due to Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power supply, there are repeated power cuts.