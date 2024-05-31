Dubai Health Authority Opens Registration For Dubai Programme For Health Specialisations

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 31, 2024: The Dubai Authority ( DHA) announced the commencement of registration for the Dubai Programme for Health Specialisations

today.

Registrations will be open until the 14th of June 2024, through the Mawaheb ().

This initiative aligns with the authority's strategy to provide a conducive environment for attracting and developing healthcare professionals and bolstering localisation efforts in the healthcare sector. It falls under its ambitious programme to transform and private healthcare facilities into educational health systems.

Dr. Wadeia Mohammad Sharif, Director of Medical Education and Research Department (MERD) at the DHA, stated that the Dubai Programme for Health Specialisations encompasses 30 specialised programmes in 27 hospitals and medical centers.

These include the

Medical Internship Programme, which received the first accreditation from the National Institute for Health Specialties in UAE . This programme took place across healthcare entities such as Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital, Aster DM Healthcare Group, Zulekha Hospital, HMS Al Garhoud Hospital

, HMS Mirdif Hospital , Medcare Medical Group,

King's College Hospital London - Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital, Saudi German Hospital, American Hospital, Prime Hospital, Canadian Specialist Hospital, Aster Cedars Hospital, Aster Sanad Hospital Dubai, and Valens General Clinic.

The Dental Internship

programme took place across healthcare providers including Liberty Dental Clinic, Marina Dental Center, American Hospital, Saudi German Hospital, American Academy for Cosmetic Surgery, Invisalign Hospital, and Jaw Dent Cosmetic Clinic LLC.

Regarding Residency programmes (Family Medicine, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology), Dr. Wadeia clarified that these programmes were accredited by the Arab Board of Health Specialties at American Hospital, Saudi German Hospital, Fakeeh University Hospital, King's College Hospital, Prime Hospital , HMS Al Garhoud Hospital , Medcare Medical Group Hospitals and Centers, Moorfields Eye Hospital,

Barraquer UAE Eye Hospital , and Gargash Hospital.

Fellowship programmes (Reproductive Medicine and Cosmetic Medicine), were accredited by the Arab Board of Health Specialties at Fakeeh Fertility Center,

Orchid Fertility Clinic - Dubai, ART Fertility Center, and Dr. Galadari Derma Clinic .

It is worth mentioning that in 2023, during the first phase of launching the Dubai Healthcare Specialties Programme

in the private sector Dubai, approximately 200 trainees joined the program.

Furthermore, it is also worth noting that the Dubai Health Authority has received institutional accreditation from the National Institute of Health Specialties. The Authority has also received accreditation from the Arab Board of Health Specialties, which is the first institutional accreditation granted by the Board in the Arab world. Additionally, the Authority has received institutional accreditation from the American Council for Graduate Medical Education ACGME-I.