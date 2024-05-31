Line Investments & Property Partners With Lulu Money To Launch Digital LAKA Gift Card App

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



L.I.P. introduces the Digital LAKA Gift Card Application.

Laka App can be used at any of the Line Investments Mall in UAE

Main features include – buy / gift Digital Laka card, Mall Promotions and Events details, store location, Brand offers, Mall service information. Laka App is powered by Lulu Money and partnered with ADCB

Abu Dhabi, UAE – May 31st, 2024 – Line Investments & Property (L.I.P.), a premier shopping mall development division of Lulu Group International, joining hand with Lulu Money one of UAE's leading financial services companies, to introduce the Digital LAKA Gift Card Application, set to revolutionize the shopping experience across the UAE.

The objective behind introducing the virtual card is to enhance the shopping experience for customers, providing convenience, satisfaction, and loyalty through seamless access to the best offers across participating malls. The virtual card is also partially redeemable at all participating malls in the UAE. Previously available only in physical form, the LAKA card has been digitized to provide greater flexibility and engagement.

This significant upgrade aims to streamline the shopping experience, providing greater accessibility to users. Line Investment is a key player in the retail and commercial sectors, dedicated to delivering exceptional value and service to its customers. This collaboration signifies a major advancement in the fintech landscape. The integration, powered by LuLu Money, demonstrates the combined strength of two industry leaders in driving innovation and delivering impactful solutions. LuLu Money, the digital payments solution of LuLu Exchange, has a presence in all key markets, offering a complete suite of international money transfer services.

Mr. Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property , stated on the launch: 'We are excited to introduce the Digital LAKA Gift Card Application, a step forward in providing our customers with an unparalleled shopping experience. This app aligns with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Thampi Sudarsanan, CEO of LuLu Exchange UAE , expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, 'At LuLu Exchange, we are committed to driving innovation and operational excellence. Our partnership with Line Investment strengthens this commitment, as we promise innovative technology to empower businesses with seamless solutions in line with constantly evolving technological advancements.”

Mr. Biju George, General Manager, L.I.P. (Abu Dhabi & Al Ain Region), added: 'The digitization of the LAKA card offers our customers greater flexibility and convenience. Given its widespread acceptance and the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our customers, transitioning to a digital platform was a natural progression. It's a significant milestone in our journey to enhance the overall shopping experience.'

Mr. Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager, L.I.P. (Dubai & Northern Emirates ), echoed these sentiments: 'With the new Digital LAKA Gift Card App, we are not only making shopping more enjoyable but also ensuring that our customers have access to the best deals and offers at their fingertips.”

Mr. Praveen Thaikandiyil, IT Head (Line Investment) :

“The new digital platform signifies our ongoing commitment to leveraging technology for better customer engagement and satisfaction. The Digital LAKA Gift Card App is a testament to our continuous efforts in enhancing the shopping experience.”

This initiative is a joint venture with LuLu Money, underscoring the collaborative efforts to bring advanced financial solutions to the retail sector. These malls are now LAKA partners, providing a more connected and enhanced shopping experience through the Digital LAKA Gift Card Application.