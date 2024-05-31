Native Starch Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 2.84 Billion By 2034, Fact.MR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Fact, revenue from the global native starch is expected to reach US$ 1.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise further at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034. Growing demand for native starch is being driven by its cost-effectiveness and extensive use in various food items such as custard, soups, sauces, sweets, and several others.Continuous growth of the food industry, necessary to sustain humans, is driving up the demand for native starch. In addition, sedentary lifestyles, bad eating habits, rising health consciousness, and increasing prevalence of diabetes are all contributing to an increasing demand for low-calorie sweeteners.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Due to its superior texture, nutritional value, and ease of procurement, native starch is also being used more often in non-food applications such as adhesives, medicines, cosmetics, paper, feed, and others. It also assists in extending the shelf life and improving the look of products.Because of its exceptional binding properties, biodegradability, and renewability, native starch is being used more in the paper industry. The pharmaceutical industry uses native starch as a binder, disintegrant, and filler in tablet formulations. Native starch is used in the textile industry for finishing, sizing, and printing processes.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global native starch market is projected to reach US$ 2.84 billion by 2034-end. The North American region is expected to account for 23.9% of the global market share in 2024.The East Asia market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 655.9 million by the end of 2034. In 2024, the United States is projected to hold 44.5% of the market share in the North American region.By source, sales of tapioca starch are projected to rise at 6.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Liquid native starch is poised to account for 54.6% market share in 2024. Demand for native starch in South Korea is analyzed to increase at a 6.2% CAGR through 2034.“Utilization of native starch is increasing in the personal care & cosmetic industry due to the growing demand for natural and organic products. Native starch works as a binding agent, absorbent, and skin conditioning agent in products such as powders, creams, lotions, and many others,” says a Fact analystKey Market PlayersCargill, Inc.; BENEO GmbH; Tate & Lyle PLC; MGP Ingredients, Inc.; Ingredion, Inc.; Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Roquette Frères S.A.; E. I. du Pont de Nemours; American Key Food Products, LLC; Kent Corporation; AGRANA - Beteiligungs AG.Increasing Demand for Wheat Starch WorldwideThe extensive cultivation of wheat makes it a reliable and constant supply of raw materials for starch production. As a result, native starch derived from wheat is highly sought after. Food, medicine, and cosmetics are just a few industries that can benefit from the use of wheat starch. In addition to other crucial functional characteristics, it provides excellent thickening, gelling, and stabilizing properties. Furthermore, producers and consumers find wheat native starch appealing due to its clean label appeal and natural, minimal processing methods.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the native starch market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on source (corn, wheat, potatoes, tapioca), form (powder, liquid), and end use (food & beverages, paper, feed), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Insights by country:The robust processed food industry in the United States is significantly driving the demand for native starch. In this sector, native starch has become indispensable due to its role in thickening, stabilizing, and gelling various food products like soups, sauces, baked goods, and snacks. Its ability to improve texture and consistency makes it a crucial ingredient for food manufacturers aiming to meet consumer preferences for high-quality, natural products.As the processed food industry broadens its horizons with innovative and varied offerings, there's a growing interest in native starch driven by its nutritional benefits and alignment with consumers' preference for natural, less processed meals.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the native starch industry consistently attempt to improve their market position via diverse tactics, such as inventive product development, augmenting production capabilities, and establishing strategic alliances. To meet the needs of a variety of sectors and customer preferences, research and development efforts are focusing on creating innovative native starch products with improved functionality.With businesses constantly adjusting to shifting customer tastes and market dynamics, the competitive environment is projected to continue to evolve over the coming years as the demand for natural and unmodified ingredients grows.In February 2024, to broaden its selection of clean-label texturizers, Ingredion Inc. introduced Novation Indulge 2940 starch, a non-GMO functional native maize starch.In April 2023, American Key Food Products (AKFP) broadened its tapioca product range by introducing native waxy tapioca starch, a gluten-free, non-GMO ingredient rich in amylopectin. The starch, which is sourced from AKFP's Asian manufacturing partner, has properties that make it a good stabilizer, thickener, and emulsifier, says the company.In November 2020, ChickP Protein, an Israeli FoodTech start-up, announced its next-generation native starch created from chickpeas for food and beverage applications, including the potential for a wide range of snacks.Explore More Studies Published by Fact Research:Flower Powder Market : The global flower powder market has reached a valuation of US$ 612 million in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 1.18 billion by 2032.Waxy Maize Starch Market : The waxy maize starch market is valued to be worth US$ 3.68 Billion in 2022 and during the forecast period, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%. In 2032, the market for waxy maize starch is expected to be worth US$ 6.49 Billion.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 