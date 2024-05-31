Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Worth USD 847.6 Million By 2031, Set To Achieve Remarkable Growth By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

The Blood Pressure Cuffs Size is estimated to reach $847.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Blood Pressure Cuffs Market ," The Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Size was valued at $436.17 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $847.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

A blood pressure cuff is a medical device made of rubber or similar material that is wrapped around a patient's arm and inflated to measure blood pressure. The cuff's lower edge should be positioned 1 inch (2.5 cm) above the bend of the elbow. It is inflated quickly, either by pumping a squeeze bulb or pressing a button on the device. As the pressure decreases, the systolic pressure is recorded at the point when the sound of blood pulsing is first heard. The diastolic pressure is recorded when the sound disappears as air continues to be released. Inflating the cuff too slowly or not to a high enough pressure can result in a false reading.

The global blood pressure cuffs market is analyzed across various categories, including type, age group, end users, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of these segments and their sub-segments through detailed tables and graphs. Investors and market players can use this breakdown to formulate strategies based on the segments with the highest revenue and fastest growth rates identified in the report.

By type, the reusable cuffs segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global blood pressure cuffs market revenue. Conversely, the disposable cuffs segment is projected to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

By age group, the adults segment contributed nearly two-thirds of the global blood pressure cuffs market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. This segment is also anticipated to display the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also covers the pediatric segment.

By end users, the hospitals segment held the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global blood pressure cuffs market revenue. This segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The clinics segment is also examined in the study.

Regionally, North America accounted for the majority of the market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption rate of technologically advanced blood pressure monitoring devices, increased healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major key players who develop advanced blood pressure cuffs for better monitoring of heart rates and blood pressure in patients with hypertension or other chronic cardiovascular diseases.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in this region is driven by highly populated countries with a high prevalence of hypertension and increasing incidences of cross-contamination in healthcare facilities. The rising adoption of disposable blood pressure cuffs to reduce primary sources of cross-contamination also surges demand, providing lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Key findings of the study

By type, the reusable blood pressure cuff segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By age group, the adult segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By end user, the hospitals dominated the market in 2021 and are expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global blood pressure cuffs market

American Diagnostic Corporation

Baxter

Cardinal Health

Elanor Surgical

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medline Industries LP

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare

SPENGLER HOLTEX Group

