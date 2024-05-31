Section 144 Imposed Around Strongrooms In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 31 (IANS) The votes for the four Assembly constituencies Gurgaon, Sohna, Pataudi and Badshahpur of the district for the Lok Sabha will be counted at Govt Girls College Sector-14 on June 4.

District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav said to ensure the counting process is conducted peacefully, orders have been issued on Friday to enforce Section 144 which restricts the assembly of five or more people within a 200-metre radius of the counting centres. If anyone violates these orders, action will be taken against them.

He further stated that these orders will not apply to officials, staff members, police, paramilitary personnel on duty, candidates and their representatives, persons authorised by the Election Commission (EC) or the Returning Officer, and journalists with valid cards issued by the EC or the Press Information Bureau.

Media personnel are permitted to carry their mobile phones and other necessary equipment only in the media centre.

For the counting of votes, separate strongrooms of all four constituencies have been made at the college premises.

He added that till the results are declared, carrying lethal weapons, firearms, axes, kirpans, knives, hatchets, jellies, or sticks within a 200-metre radius of the counting centres is prohibited.