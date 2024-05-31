Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Gurugram Imposes Section 144 On Results Day. Read Order Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gurugram, Shri Nishant Kumar Yadav, has issued an order to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, to ensure public peace during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha General Election 2024. This measure will be aimed to prevent any potential disturbances during this crucial phase of the election process a tweet, the DC stated:ORDER UNDER SECTION 144 - CODE OF CRIMINAL PROCEDURE, 1973 To maintain public peace during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha General Election-2024 in Gurugram, Section 144 is imposed: 04.06.2024Locations: Govt. Girls College, Sector-14 & Mini Secretariat, GurugramProhibitions:Assembly of 5 or more people within 200 meters of counting centers weapons, explosives, or inflammable materials and public servants on duty are exempt. Strict compliance will be enforced by the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram will face prosecution under Section 188 IPC by: Shri Nishant Kumar Yadav, District Magistrate, Gurugram safe and comply with the orders prohibitory order specifies the following:Locations Affected: Government Girls College, Sector-14, and Mini Secretariat, Gurugram Ban: Gathering of five or more people within a 200-meter radius of the counting centers is strictly prohibited and Hazardous Materials: Carrying weapons, explosives, or any inflammable materials in the specified areas is banned and public servants on duty are exempt from these restrictions. The Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, will enforce the order strictly, and violators will face prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).This move comes as a preventive measure to ensure that the vote-counting process proceeds without any incidents that could disrupt public order a similar precautionary step, the district administration of Odisha's Bhadrak has also imposed prohibitory orders across all assembly segment areas till the end of polling on Saturday. This decision follows reports of clashes between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The prohibitory orders, under Section 144 of CrPC, were enforced from Thursday night and will continue until 6 pm on the day voting concludes imposition of Section 144 in Bhadrak was prompted by an incident where BJP Yuva Morcha's Odisha unit president Abhilas Panda and six associates were attacked, allegedly by BJD workers, in the Chandbali assembly segment under Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency. The injured are currently undergoing treatment, and police have detained three individuals in connection with the attack measures highlight the importance of maintaining law and order during elections, ensuring a smooth and peaceful democratic process.
