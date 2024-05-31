Onside With Justice: Paquetá Cleared For Copa Despite Controversy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Lucas Paquetá, a Brazilian star, remains eligible for the upcoming Copa América and friendlies.



This is despite facing allegations from the English Football Association (FA) of betting-related misconduct.



This decision by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF ) follows no immediate suspension from the FA, allowing Paquetá to continue playing.



The FA's charges, announced last Thursday, could have led to a suspension affecting Paquetá's participation in significant matches.



However, the FA's Executive Director, Mark Bullingham, confirmed that they had not taken any provisional measures against Paquetá.







This response came after the CBF's inquiry on May 27 regarding potential actions that might impact the player.



Paquetá now has until June 3 to respond to the allegations, with a possible extension given the complexity of the case. This clearance allows Paquetá to play in Brazil 's first friendly against Mexico.



Thorough evaluations from the CBF's Legal, Governance and Compliance, and Integrity departments supported the decision.



They determined that, in the absence of any formal penalties from the FA, there was no justification to exclude Paquetá from the squad.











The CBF's stance is anchored in the principle of the presumption of innocence.



They assert that the sports governing authority should make a definitive judgment before taking any punitive action against Paquetá.











This approach not only supports the player but also emphasizes the importance of fair treatment in sports governance.



This case highlights the intricate balance that sports organizations must uphold between preserving integrity and ensuring fair treatment for athletes during investigations.



It also highlights the significant impact of legal and ethical considerations in sports management, setting a precedent for how similar cases might be handled in the future.

