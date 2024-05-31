Events In Latin America: Arts, Elections, And Innovations – June 2-8

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Here are the upcoming key events across Latin America and the Caribbean for the week of June 2 to June 8, 2024.

Sunday, June 2 - LatAm Events

Colombia - The International Festival of Popular Culture kicks off with the circus theater show "Adonis and Venus Fuenteovejuna: A Circus All in One" at the Major Theater in Bogotá.



Mexico - General are set, with over 98 million Mexicans for the President, legislative members, governors, and mayors as planned.

Monday, June 3 - LatAm Events

Latin America and the Caribbean - Various tracks, streets, and parks across the continent will host daytime and nighttime bike rides to celebrate World Bicycle Day.



Brazil - The Central Bank will release the Focus survey, detailing predictions from major financial institutions about the Brazilian economy's trajectory in 2024 and 2025.



Chile - "Exponor Chile 2024" starts, focusing on sustainable mining solutions in energy and technology, promoted by InvestChile in Antofagasta until June 6.



Uruguay - The National Institute of Statistics will publish the monthly survey on Activity, Employment, and Unemployment for April 2024.





Tuesday, June 4 - LatAm Events

Brazil - The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics IBGE will announce the country's GDP performance for the first quarter of the year.



Chile - A conference in Santiago, organized by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, will tackle energy use and carbon emissions in urban food systems.



Colombia - The XXI Congress of the National Federation of Poultry Farmers in Bogotá will explore sustainable and technological advancements in the industry until June 6.

Wednesday, June 5 - LatAm Events

Brazil - The Food and Beverage Industry Forum in Manaus, supported by the Inter-American Development Bank, will explore Amazon region business opportunities until June 6.



Chile - The IV Congress of Hydrogen for Latin America and the Caribbean is in Santiago until June 7. It engages stakeholders in the energy sector, including consumers, governments, and suppliers, and is supported by the Inter-American Development Bank.



Peru - The Tourism Ministerial Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies will take place in Urubamba, Cusco (until June 9).



Uruguay - The National Institute of Statistics will release the official inflation figures for May 2024.

Thursday, June 6 - LatAm Events

Brazil - The National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers will announce production, sales, and export figures for May 2024.



Colombia - The Mobility Latin America 2024 event concludes, bringing together public and private sector leaders to discuss sustainable mobility alternatives in Medellín's Botanical Garden.

Friday, June 7 - LatAm Events

Brazil - The III EU-Latin America and Caribbean Journalists Forum in Rio will discuss digital era challenges like AI and misinformation.



Paraguay - The IX National Chipa Pirayú Festival 2024 starts, featuring local crafts, paintings, and indigenous garments in Pirayú until June 9.

Saturday, June 8 - LatAm Events

Mexico - The Curatoría Forense-Latinoamérica's art cycle concludes in Guanajuato, showcasing over 141 scenes from twenty Latin American nations.

